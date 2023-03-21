Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,072,000 after purchasing an additional 427,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after purchasing an additional 383,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $197.04 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average is $217.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

