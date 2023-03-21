Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $180.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day moving average is $178.15.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

