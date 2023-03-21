Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $61,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

