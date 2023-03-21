Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after buying an additional 6,312,430 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,614 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

