Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 2,187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

