Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
RYLD stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
