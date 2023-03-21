Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

