Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.