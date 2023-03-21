Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,710 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

