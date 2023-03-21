Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ECL opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

