Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Plug Power

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.