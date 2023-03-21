Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

PLUG stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

