General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Cut by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 605,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 283,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in General Motors by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

General Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

GM stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

