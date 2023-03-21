George Herrera Sells 2,069 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

TNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

