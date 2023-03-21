Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 25,350 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

