Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,113,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $697,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 880,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 300,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

