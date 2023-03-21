GPM Growth Investors Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,984 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 2.6 %

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

