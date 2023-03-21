Gradient Investments LLC Buys 276 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 464,111 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $135.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.43.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,965 shares of company stock valued at $17,849,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

