Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 375.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,337 shares of company stock worth $94,751,432. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

