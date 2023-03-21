Gradient Investments LLC Has $41,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $219.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

