Gradient Investments LLC Has $46,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $17,541,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

