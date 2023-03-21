Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 646.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,627,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 108,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 450,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RWL stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.