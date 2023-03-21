Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.3 %

TNL stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

