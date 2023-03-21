Gradient Investments LLC Sells 56,019 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56,019 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NSC opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day moving average is $235.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $202.40 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.
Norfolk Southern Profile
Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.
