Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 3.5 %
NYSE GRNT opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.
Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources
About Granite Ridge Resources
Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.