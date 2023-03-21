Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE GRNT opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

About Granite Ridge Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. ( NYSE:GRNT Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Granite Ridge Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

