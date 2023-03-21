Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

