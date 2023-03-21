Grassi Investment Management Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

