Grassi Investment Management Has $45.63 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

