Gries Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.40.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

