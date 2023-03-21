HC Wainwright Comments on TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report issued on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 10.8 %
Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.
