HC Wainwright Comments on TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report issued on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.