Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Cut by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hess were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 131.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

