Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Irene Becklund Sells 6,170 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,012.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

