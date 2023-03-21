Hoese & Co LLP Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hoese & Co LLP cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,209,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

