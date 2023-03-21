Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Cripps Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Cripps bought 4,500 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,136.19).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 675.80 ($8.30) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 472.20 ($5.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 832.20 ($10.22). The company has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 695.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 607.84.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,281.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWDN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.11) to GBX 580 ($7.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.68) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.78) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.36).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

