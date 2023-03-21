Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Cripps Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Cripps bought 4,500 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,136.19).
Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 675.80 ($8.30) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 472.20 ($5.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 832.20 ($10.22). The company has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 695.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 607.84.
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,281.25%.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
