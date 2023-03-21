Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Acquires 22 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($183.72).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 20th, Andrew Livingston acquired 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 723 ($8.88) per share, for a total transaction of £144.60 ($177.58).

On Thursday, January 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($186.69).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 675.80 ($8.30) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 832.20 ($10.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 695.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 607.84. The stock has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,281.25%.

HWDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.11) to GBX 580 ($7.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.78) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.36).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

