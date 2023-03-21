Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $101,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

HII opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average of $227.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

