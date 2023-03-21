IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.73 and a 200-day moving average of $222.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

