IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,091 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $192,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

