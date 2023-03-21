IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

