Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $857.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after buying an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

