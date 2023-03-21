Insider Buying: Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) CFO Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after acquiring an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after buying an additional 12,117,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 3,294,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

