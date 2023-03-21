Insider Buying: Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) CFO Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after acquiring an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after buying an additional 12,117,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 3,294,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.
