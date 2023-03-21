Insider Buying: Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $707.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 988,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

See Also

