International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $95,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after buying an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 79.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,459.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,175. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

