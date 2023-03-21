iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,710 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

