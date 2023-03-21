iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $102.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

