iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

