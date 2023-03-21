Jamil A. Tahir Purchases 10,000 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) Director Jamil A. Tahir purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AudioEye Price Performance
Shares of AEYE opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.
