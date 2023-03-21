Jamil A. Tahir Purchases 10,000 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) Director Jamil A. Tahir purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AudioEye Price Performance

Shares of AEYE opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AudioEye

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.