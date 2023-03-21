JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,011 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

