JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,850 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 182,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 71,668 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -364.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

