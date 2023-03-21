Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

