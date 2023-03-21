Jonathan Aaron Coblentz Acquires 10,000 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,939 shares in the company, valued at $278,619.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Aaron Coblentz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz acquired 40,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.73. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.68 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

